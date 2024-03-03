Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) COO Sells $26,961.15 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 220,607 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,923,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

