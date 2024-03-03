FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $289.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th.

NYSE FDX opened at $246.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.24. FedEx has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

