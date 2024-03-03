FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $460.01

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.01 ($5.83) and traded as low as GBX 394.10 ($5.00). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 405.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 99,652 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £444.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 459.17.

In other FDM Group news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,268.39). In other news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £998.20 ($1,266.11). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,268.39). Insiders purchased 709 shares of company stock valued at $299,664 over the last 90 days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

