Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,820 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.59% of Fastly worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $314,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,281,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,999,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 14,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $208,100.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,488.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,281,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,999,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,206 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.