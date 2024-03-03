Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,724,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $65,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

