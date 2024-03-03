Evercore ISI Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

