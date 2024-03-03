EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.99

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.99 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.08). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.08), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.04. The company has a market cap of £49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPE Special Opportunities

In other EPE Special Opportunities news, insider David Robert Pirouet acquired 4,615 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £160 ($202.94) per share, with a total value of £738,400 ($936,580.42). Company insiders own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

