EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.83. 359,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $315.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

