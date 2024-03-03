Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Envela shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 41,106 shares traded.

Envela Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Envela by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envela by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Envela by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

