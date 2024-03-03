Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Services of America

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

In other news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Prince purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,071 shares in the company, valued at $379,037.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,272 shares of company stock valued at $357,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of ESOA opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.