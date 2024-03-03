Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WATT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.56. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth $4,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

