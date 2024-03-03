Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.4 million-$912.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Endava also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. HSBC cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.88.

NYSE DAVA opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Endava has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endava by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Endava by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Endava by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 623,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

