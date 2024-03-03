Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.06. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

