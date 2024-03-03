Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$26.86 Average PT from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$22.88 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.