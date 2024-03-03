Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.16 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.180 EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Quarry LP raised its stake in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.