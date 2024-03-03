Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 25.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.