Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 36.5% in February

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.71 on Friday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

