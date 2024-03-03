Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 36.5% in February

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Educational Development Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.71 on Friday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.