ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.15

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.15 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 92.10 ($1.17). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.18), with a volume of 64,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.00 million, a PE ratio of -4,650.00 and a beta of 0.08.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

