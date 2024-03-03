ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$764.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.