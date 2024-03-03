ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
