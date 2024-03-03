EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) & Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Head to Head Analysis

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EBET and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.2% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EBET and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -277.08% -262.80% -149.95% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EBET and Atlanta Braves’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $39.18 million 0.08 -$84.24 million N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.03 N/A N/A N/A

Atlanta Braves has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats EBET on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EBET



EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides i-gaming, which include digital versions of wagering games in land-based casinos, such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines, as well as online betting services. In addition, the company offers online gaming platform and managed services, including customer service, customer on-boarding, and payment processing ensuring operational stability and continuity. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

