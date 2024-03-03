Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

