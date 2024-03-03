Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

