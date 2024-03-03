DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

