Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.32. 15,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 17,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

