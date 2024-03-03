Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 43,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

