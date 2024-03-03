dForce USD Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.09 million and $259,447.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00147083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,121,607 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00338025 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $162,990.66 traded over the last 24 hours."

