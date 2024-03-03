Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,226 shares during the quarter. Daktronics accounts for about 16.4% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 232.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 1,696,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 354.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 516,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 384,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Performance

DAKT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 601,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAKT shares. StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

