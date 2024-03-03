Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $6.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
