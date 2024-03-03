Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $6.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

