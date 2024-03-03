CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,128 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 8,495,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

