Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of CMLS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

