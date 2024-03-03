CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.690 EPS.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
NYSE CUBE opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.
CubeSmart Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
