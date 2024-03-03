CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.690 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

