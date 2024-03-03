CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.590-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.36.

CUBE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 1,763,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 112.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,785,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,751,000 after buying an additional 94,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 94,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

