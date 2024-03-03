Critical Review: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) & Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manchester United and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere Entertainment 0 5 2 0 2.29

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.95%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential downside of 19.62%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manchester United and Sphere Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $661.84 million 3.69 -$34.55 million ($0.21) -70.62 Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.71 $502.77 million $10.58 4.19

Sphere Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Manchester United has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -4.39% -42.36% -2.92% Sphere Entertainment 40.36% 8.91% 4.17%

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Manchester United on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

