Critical Analysis: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 21.62% 17.54% 1.66% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $91.79 million 2.73 $28.27 million $3.06 8.91 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $22.98 million $2.55 8.93

This table compares Bank7 and Malaga Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malaga Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank7 pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Malaga Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank7 and Malaga Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 1 2 0 2.67 Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank7 presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Summary

Bank7 beats Malaga Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

