Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Cut by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for 1.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Credicorp worth $43,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Credicorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,724,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 204.3% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after buying an additional 1,411,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.91. 218,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

