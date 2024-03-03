Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 23.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 51.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock worth $4,756,810 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $28.76 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

