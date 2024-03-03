Corton Capital Inc. Sells 7,582 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

TRDA opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $160,132.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $207,689 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

