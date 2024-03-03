Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,682 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 188,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,282 shares worth $45,001,561. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

