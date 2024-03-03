Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

