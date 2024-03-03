Corton Capital Inc. Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

