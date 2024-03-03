Corton Capital Inc. Buys 2,898 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.97 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.