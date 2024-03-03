Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $11.85 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

