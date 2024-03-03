Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Shares Down 0.7%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:VESTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.45 and last traded at 2.45. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.47.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.85.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

