Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS.

Shares of COO stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $86,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

