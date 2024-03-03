Contrasting Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.43% 9.35% 5.16% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Relx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 4.63 $1.40 billion $2.07 21.70 Relx $9.16 billion 8.89 $2.22 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Trip.com Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Relx 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Relx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Relx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

