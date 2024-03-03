Contrasting HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

HUB Cyber Security has a beta of -1.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HUB Cyber Security and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 8 3 0 2.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security.

25.2% of HUB Cyber Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6.81% 9.20% 3.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUB Cyber Security and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security $79.74 million 0.16 -$81.60 million N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.69 $2.03 billion $1.45 10.73

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats HUB Cyber Security on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

