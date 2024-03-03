Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $150.44 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.