Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $17,243,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $149.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

