Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $930,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

