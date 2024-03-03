Compound Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Compound has a market cap of $726.05 million and $78.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $89.79 or 0.00144440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019105 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,085,871 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,085,829.49618404 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 91.7018241 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 469 active market(s) with $70,975,645.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

